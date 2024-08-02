Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,529,727 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 1,630,565 shares.The stock last traded at $44.97 and had previously closed at $44.63.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,715.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bain Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 65,679,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,784,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,052 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,965,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,924,000 after purchasing an additional 876,808 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 690.7% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,555,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,463,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,500,000 after buying an additional 88,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,710,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

