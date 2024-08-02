CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Position Decreased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,416 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 630,264 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CF Industries by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,779,000 after acquiring an additional 414,785 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in CF Industries by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,119,000 after acquiring an additional 356,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 137.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,305,000 after acquiring an additional 335,624 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.87.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

