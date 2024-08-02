CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$180.00 at TD Securities

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$151.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$163.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of CGI from C$164.00 to C$162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$164.83.

Shares of GIB.A traded down C$1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$153.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$141.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$145.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$129.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$160.40.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

