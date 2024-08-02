CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$132.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$121.00 to C$132.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CGI from C$166.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$164.83.

Shares of GIB.A traded down C$1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$153.10. 25,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,355. The company has a market cap of C$31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. CGI has a 52 week low of C$129.00 and a 52 week high of C$160.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$141.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$145.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

