Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Holdings Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $21,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL traded up $4.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $248.71. The stock had a trading volume of 108,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.