Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Charter Communications worth $45,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,451 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 96.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,034 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after acquiring an additional 463,968 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,337,000 after acquiring an additional 242,448 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $310,727,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.69.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $378.92. The stock had a trading volume of 25,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,586. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.92. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

