Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.69.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

CHTR stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $376.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,833. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.92.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.