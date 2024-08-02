Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the June 30th total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Cheer Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Cheer stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Cheer has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.

Institutional Trading of Cheer

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheer stock. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Cheer accounts for approximately 0.9% of Shah Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Shah Capital Management owned about 12.57% of Cheer worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Cheer Company Profile

Cheer Holding, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses.

