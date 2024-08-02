Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $904.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.19 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CAKE opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 49.54%.

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

