Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $40.60 on Monday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chefs’ Warehouse

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 119,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $825,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,637,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,858,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

