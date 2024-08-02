Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Chesapeake Energy Price Performance
NASDAQ:CHK opened at $76.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.21. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on CHK
About Chesapeake Energy
Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chesapeake Energy
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Russell 2000 Index Bull Run: This ETF is Poised for Growth
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Time To Pick Up the Pieces of Starbucks’ Broken Growth Story
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 AI Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.