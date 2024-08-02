Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $76.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.21. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

