Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.14. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 14.75%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is -8.55%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

