Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.14. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 14.75%.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chicago Rivet & Machine
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.