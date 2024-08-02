Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Posts Earnings Results

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $750.64 million for the quarter. Chiyoda had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 60.57%.

Chiyoda Stock Performance

CHYCY remained flat at $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. Chiyoda has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of -0.24.

Chiyoda Company Profile

Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

