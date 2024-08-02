Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Posts Earnings Results

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $750.64 million for the quarter. Chiyoda had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 60.57%.
Chiyoda Stock Performance
CHYCY remained flat at $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. Chiyoda has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of -0.24.
Chiyoda Company Profile
