Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Releases Earnings Results

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $750.64 million for the quarter. Chiyoda had a return on equity of 60.57% and a net margin of 3.50%.

Chiyoda Price Performance

CHYCY remained flat at $1.95 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $505.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. Chiyoda has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

Chiyoda Company Profile

Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

