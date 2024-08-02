Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 160.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $259,967,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,877 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $69,384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,865,000 after acquiring an additional 354,946 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,233,000 after buying an additional 277,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.11. 717,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.40. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.88.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

