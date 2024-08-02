Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.420-3.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.42-3.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.88.

Shares of CHD traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,855,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,474. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

