CIBC Raises West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$138.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$125.00 to C$138.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
TSE WFG opened at C$119.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.72 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$108.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$109.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$88.61 and a 1-year high of C$124.18.
West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.441 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.46%.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
