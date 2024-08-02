CIBC Raises West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$138.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$125.00 to C$138.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

TSE WFG opened at C$119.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.72 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$108.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$109.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$88.61 and a 1-year high of C$124.18.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.441 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.46%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.