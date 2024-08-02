Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Ciena worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ciena by 339.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.95. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $204,800.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,522,357.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,269.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,832 shares of company stock worth $769,636. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

