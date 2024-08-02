Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cipher Pharmaceuticals
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.