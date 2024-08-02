Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

