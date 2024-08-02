Citigroup Cuts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $65.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.70. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,203 shares of company stock worth $4,015,048. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 72,668.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,693,000 after acquiring an additional 34,582 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet by 2,092.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 38,751 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Fortinet by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,478,000 after acquiring an additional 94,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 61,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 31,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.