Citigroup Raises Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target to $12.00

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 103.05% from the stock’s previous close.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.94.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ardelyx

Ardelyx Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ:ARDX traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,557,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,436. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.83. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.03 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 228.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

In related news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $1,832,374.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,947 shares in the company, valued at $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,374.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 17,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $125,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,676 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 1,026.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.