Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 201 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,659,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,218. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $78.19 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $572.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.38 and a 200-day moving average of $128.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

