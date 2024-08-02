Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 67.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,425,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.36. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ED

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.