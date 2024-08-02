Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,486 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $315,867,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.90. 4,736,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,032. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

