Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,425,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 760,762 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 730,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,664,000 after acquiring an additional 579,689 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,693,000 after buying an additional 401,485 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 992.2% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 351,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,465,000 after acquiring an additional 319,407 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.73. 1,093,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,445. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.46. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.