Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $1.43 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Moody’s by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9,756.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.50.

MCO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $460.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,291. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $462.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $426.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.36.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

In related news, insider Richard G. Steele 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

