Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Booking were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC lifted their price target on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,041.65.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $336.05 on Friday, hitting $3,328.13. 794,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,144.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,881.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,690.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.9 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

