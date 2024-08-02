Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 885 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in Mastercard by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,462,228 shares of company stock worth $1,110,349,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.27.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MA traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $462.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,702,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,318. The company has a market capitalization of $429.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $446.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 183.61%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

