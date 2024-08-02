Civeo Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

Civeo has a payout ratio of 188.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Civeo to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 208.3%.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo Stock Up 3.8 %

CVEO stock opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $397.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22. Civeo has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $188.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. Civeo had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Civeo will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Civeo in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Civeo

Civeo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.