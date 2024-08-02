Civista Bancshares’ (CIVB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.
Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.
View Our Latest Analysis on CIVB
Civista Bancshares Trading Down 6.0 %
Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.47%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.
Civista Bancshares Company Profile
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Civista Bancshares
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.