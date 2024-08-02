Civista Bancshares’ (CIVB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

