Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.80

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 3965660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $839,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 626,207 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 72,185 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 177,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

