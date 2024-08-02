CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNA

CNA Financial Stock Performance

CNA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 67,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,943. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Susan Ann Stone 6,674 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $1,043,418.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Ann Stone 6,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in CNA Financial by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 39.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.