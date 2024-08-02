Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,882.00

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,882 ($37.07) and last traded at GBX 2,840 ($36.53), with a volume of 659897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,852 ($36.69).

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.23) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($37.95) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.59) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.59) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,825 ($36.34).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,726.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,559.41. The company has a market cap of £10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,918.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,710 ($34.86) per share, with a total value of £4,607 ($5,926.16). Insiders have acquired a total of 499 shares of company stock worth $1,364,416 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

