Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.79.
Cognex stock opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. Cognex has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $54.88.
Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.
