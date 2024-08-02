Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.79.

Get Cognex alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CGNX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cognex Trading Up 1.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 4.8% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cognex by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. Cognex has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $54.88.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Cognex

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.