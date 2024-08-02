Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Gap Down to $49.62

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.62, but opened at $46.00. Cognex shares last traded at $43.23, with a volume of 502,588 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on CGNX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Cognex Trading Down 21.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,522,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $743,307,000 after purchasing an additional 188,485 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,202,000 after acquiring an additional 262,003 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 41.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,716,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,095 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Cognex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,842,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,666,000 after acquiring an additional 31,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cognex by 29.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,663,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,722,000 after acquiring an additional 598,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

