Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the information technology service provider on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,296. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

