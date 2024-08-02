Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the information technology service provider on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,296. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

