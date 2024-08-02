Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CTSH. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.12.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.27. 1,490,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,802. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $80.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.