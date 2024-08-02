Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Raised to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. The business had revenue of $144.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,207.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,207.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $1,930,301.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,796 in the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,730,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,823 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 380,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 248,751 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

