Comerica Bank Acquires 15,949 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Eagle Materials worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $586,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,485,000 after purchasing an additional 194,342 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.78.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of EXP stock traded down $11.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.24. 142,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,797. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.03 and a 12-month high of $279.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 37.10%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

