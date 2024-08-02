Comerica Bank Acquires 246 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth $405,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,673,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,117,000 after acquiring an additional 692,492 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $599,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,174,968.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $599,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,174,968.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $1,041,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,847 shares in the company, valued at $33,176,917.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,441. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

NASDAQ PCVX traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $79.02. The stock had a trading volume of 294,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,265. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $87.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

