Comerica Bank Acquires 3,416 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.30% of Balchem worth $15,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 18.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Balchem by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Balchem by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Balchem

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William A. Backus 3,900 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Balchem

Balchem Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.04. 19,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,449. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.67. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.72 and a 200 day moving average of $153.33.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $239.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.