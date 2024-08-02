Comerica Bank Acquires 4,977 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $11,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1,015.8% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDAY traded down $5.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.13. 778,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,806. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.90.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.44.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

