Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,937 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after buying an additional 19,237,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $400,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after buying an additional 2,618,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $284,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,485 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 116.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $97,889,000 after buying an additional 1,338,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE HAL traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,252,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,503,845. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

View Our Latest Report on Halliburton

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $2,298,204. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.