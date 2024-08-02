Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $26,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 857.9% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $13.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $358.45. 1,578,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,181. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.93 and a twelve month high of $441.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $371.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.35.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.