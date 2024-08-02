Comerica Bank Buys 18,784 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,558 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,784 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.81. 7,248,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,154,814. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DVN. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

