Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,294 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $25,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

NYSE:BA traded down $11.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.15. 8,196,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,152,063. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

