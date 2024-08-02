Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.31% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $16,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,166,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,061,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,319. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $54.49 and a 52-week high of $69.51. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.50.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

