Comerica Bank Has $10.53 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,365 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $10,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,579,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,020,431,000 after purchasing an additional 215,207 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,900,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,096,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $162,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $150,958,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,089.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,071,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $73,126,000 after purchasing an additional 981,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of WDC traded down $8.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.65. 22,268,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,519,508. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.04.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Argus raised their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WDC

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.