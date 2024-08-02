Comerica Bank Has $13.69 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $13,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 10,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,500,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 68,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.20.

AME traded down $15.39 on Thursday, hitting $158.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,184,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,902. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

