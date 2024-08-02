Comerica Bank Has $15.01 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13,230.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.07. The company had a trading volume of 61,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.16 and its 200-day moving average is $354.28.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

